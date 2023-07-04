TERROR IN ISRAEL: 7 Injured In Ramming/Stabbing Attack In Tel Aviv





A ramming attack occurred in Tel Aviv in the early hours of Tuesday afternoon, injuring seven people, three seriously.

A terrorist in a pick-up truck rammed into two groups of people on the sidewalk near a bus stop in the Ramat HaChayil neighborhood in the north of the city. He then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people.

Armed civilians and a police officer who witnessed the incident rushed to the scene. The terrorist attempted to flee but was caught shortly later by civilians and police officers who shot and killed him.

Paramedics evacuated the victims, including a 46-year-old woman with multi-system injuries, to the city’s Ichilov Hospital and Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah. Three of the victims are in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, and two are in light condition.

The terrorist, who was shot dead, was later identified as a 23-year-old resident of Chevron who entered Israel with a medical permit after he was diagnosed as “terminally ill.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)