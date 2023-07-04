Heartbreaking Tragedy Strikes the Miami Community

Sponsored Content





Miami Beach – In a devastating turn of events, the Miami community was plunged into deep sorrow as they learned of the sudden and tragic petira of the esteemed Rebbetzin Chana Rochel Stern A”H. She was a shining beacon of light, a cherished wife to Rabbi Yekusiel Stern, a nurturing mother to five beautiful children, and an adored Bais Yaakov teacher.

The news of Rebbetzin Stern’s untimely passing has left everyone in a state of profound sadness and shock. The community mourns the loss of a remarkable woman whose warmth, wisdom, and dedication touched the lives of countless individuals.

During this time of immense grief, our hearts go out to the grieving family, whose pain is immeasurable. As they navigate this unimaginable loss, it is our collective responsibility to support them in any way we can.

Rebbetzin Chana Rochel Stern’s legacy is one of love, kindness, and devotion. In memory of her selfless contributions to the community, let us unite in an outpouring of support for her five precious children. They have been a source of joy and inspiration to us all, and now it is our turn to provide them with the love and assistance they need during this challenging time.

With heavy hearts, we implore you to extend your generosity and compassion by donating to the urgent campaign established to alleviate the burdens faced by the Stern family. Your contributions will not only provide practical assistance but also serve as a testament to the deep bond we share as a community.

May the family find comfort among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem, and may Rebbetzin Chana Rochel Stern’s memory be a blessing for us all.

