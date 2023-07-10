WATCH THIS: Mark Levin Goes On Raging Rant Over DOJ’s Trump Leaks





Fox News personality Mark Levin launched a scathing attack on the Department of Justice (DOJ) during his Sunday show, accusing them of leaking information about the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his handling of classified material.

During the latest episode of Life, Liberty, and Levin, the host dedicated his opening monologue to discussing the numerous leaks that have surfaced in relation to Trump’s legal proceedings. Levin expressed his belief that the “back of the Department of Justice” needs to be broken.

Levin claimed that the DOJ is “destroying America” and undermining the integrity of the 2024 election, accusing the department of violating established norms and traditions. He emphasized his concern about the consequences, stating, “If we don’t break the back of the Department of Justice, it will destroy this country.” To illustrate his point, Levin read out headlines from prominent news outlets such as the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post, highlighting leaks related to Trump’s legal cases. He then dramatically shook piles of paper, held together with a binder clip, in front of the camera, exclaiming, “Look at this!”

Expressing his frustration, Levin questioned the motivations behind the leaks, asserting that they do not benefit Trump or any witnesses involved. He attributed the leaks to the federal government, specifically the Biden Department of Justice, and accused the Democratic Party’s Department of Justice of interfering in the election.

Levin continued his tirade, addressing the alleged violation of Trump’s 5th and 6th amendment rights resulting from the “pattern of leaks.” He further claimed that the leaks were contaminating the jury pool for the upcoming cases.

Levin directed attention to Jack Smith’s office, the special counsel overseeing Trump’s legal matters, highlighting the significance of the Department of Justice’s involvement. He called on Trump’s legal team to take action, stating, “Now the Trump lawyers need to wake the hell up to do something about this.”

Last month, Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with 47 counts, carrying the potential for a life sentence if convicted. Additionally, Trump faces separate charges related to hush money payments, as indicted by a New York grand jury. The accusations against Trump have made him a frontrunner among Republicans.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)