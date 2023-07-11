Israeli Citizen Kidnapped in Ethiopia, Urgent Efforts Underway for Safe Return





An Israeli citizen was recently abducted in Ethiopia while visiting the East African nation, confirmed Israel’s Foreign Minister on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred several days ago, has prompted immediate action from Israeli authorities to secure the individual’s safe release.

Israeli media reports indicate that the victim managed to send a distressing voicemail to his family, stating his urgent need for help. “Help me. I’m currently stranded deep in the jungle, enduring heavy rainfall. Please assist me. I might have to remain here. Help me, help my children. Let’s not allow our adversaries to exploit this situation. Help me.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry promptly responded to the situation, taking charge of the case. In an official statement, the ministry acknowledged the report it received regarding the kidnapping of an Israeli citizen in the Gondar region of Ethiopia. It assured that the Department for Israelis Abroad has established contact with the victim’s family members in Israel and is collaborating with Interpol to address the matter urgently. Furthermore, the Israeli consul in Ethiopia is actively engaging with local security authorities to facilitate the prompt and safe release of the abducted Israeli citizen.

Efforts are currently underway to bring back the Israeli citizen unharmed, with authorities working tirelessly to resolve the situation as swiftly as possible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)