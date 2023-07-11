SHOCKING COVERUP: Biden Lackeys Charge Hunter Biden Whistleblower With Arms Trafficking





US prosecutors have unsealed an indictment against Gal Luft, the American-Israeli co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, charging him with illicit arms trafficking, violation of US sanctions laws, and other related offenses. The indictment unsealing comes five months after Luft’s arrest in Cyprus, from where he subsequently fled from authorities.

Luft has been in the spotlight recently, having been an informant claiming to possess incriminating information on Hunter Biden, according to House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a prominent Republican figure.

Luft has vehemently denied the allegations made against him. In February, he tweeted, “I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US. The US, claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim & Hunter Biden.”

Responding to the indictment, Robert Henoch, Luft’s attorney, criticized it as “a vicious attempt to silence a witness to corruption.” Henoch refuted the claims, stating that there was no arms trading involved and Luft did not act as an agent for any foreign entity or provide false information to federal agents, as alleged in the indictment.

The Institute for the Analysis of Global Security also issued a statement defending Luft, emphasizing his expertise in energy security, economics, and geopolitics.

Prosecutors, however, consider Luft a fugitive. The charges against him include failure to register as an agent for China in the US, including acting on behalf of a former high-ranking US official who advised then-President-elect Donald Trump in 2016. Additionally, Luft is accused of acting as a middleman to facilitate Chinese companies in purchasing weapons. The indictment further alleges his violation of US sanctions by attempting to broker sales of Iranian oil.

House Republicans have initiated an investigation into the financial dealings of the Biden family and have sought information from the Justice Department regarding its probe into Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden has already agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a Republican, has asserted that Luft is a crucial witness in this investigation.

Henoch revealed that Luft had met with two prosecutors and four FBI agents in Brussels to share allegations regarding the financial dealings between the Biden family and the Chinese government. “He told the DOJ prosecutors things which they did not want to hear, so they charged him with lying,” Henoch asserted.

House Republicans investigating the Biden family’s financial activities have claimed that Hunter Biden made millions of dollars through business opportunities in Ukraine, China, Romania, and other countries while his father, Joe Biden, served as vice president. However, there is currently no evidence to suggest that Joe Biden misused his position to benefit his family financially. Last month, Joe Biden emphatically denied his involvement or presence when his son allegedly sent a text message to a Chinese business partner in 2017, claiming that he was in the same location.

When asked about his participation in the business dealings or his presence with Hunter at the time of the message, Joe Biden stated firmly to reporters, “No. I wasn’t.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)