WATCH: ABC7 Covers Heroic Chaverim of Rockland Rescues During Treacherous Storms





In a report from ABC7 New York, the vital role played by Chaverim of Rockland in rescuing stranded motorists during a treacherous storm this week was broadcast to the world.

As the storm, Chaverim of Rockland sprang into action. Their brave members fearlessly faced the elements to rescue motorists who found themselves trapped and at the mercy of the rising waters.

The report by ABC7 New York sheds light on the heroic efforts undertaken by Chaverim of Rockland during the storm. Their trained volunteers exhibited immense courage and selflessness, risking their own safety to ensure the rescue of those in distress.

The footage showcases the challenging conditions under which the Chaverim of Rockland members operated. Despite the dangerous circumstances, they demonstrated unwavering determination and resourcefulness, navigating through the turbulent waters to reach the stranded individuals.

The lifesaving efforts of Chaverim of Rockland proved invaluable during this harrowing ordeal. Their swift response and well-coordinated operations helped rescue numerous motorists from the treacherous waters, saving numerous lives in the process.

ABC7 New York commended the exceptional dedication and bravery exhibited by the Chaverim of Rockland members, emphasizing the critical role they played in ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected by the storm.

