



Renowned diplomat and former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, recently found himself in a candid conversation with two infamous Russian pranksters, Vovan and Lexus. Pretending to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the duo quizzed Kissinger about his thoughts on the detonation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Startlingly, Kissinger responded by expressing his belief that Ukraine may have played a role in the explosive incident.

During the recorded exchange, the seasoned statesman confessed, “To be honest, I thought it was you. But I didn’t blame you for that. I wouldn’t say it’s criticism.” Kissinger’s comment suggested a certain level of suspicion towards Ukraine’s involvement in the high-profile pipeline explosion.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which aims to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a subject of great contention between Russia and the United States, as well as other European nations. The pipeline, when operational, is expected to significantly increase Russia’s gas export capacity to Europe, bypassing Ukraine as a transit country.

While Kissinger’s remarks were made in a private conversation, they have garnered significant attention, given his stature in international politics. At 100 years old, Kissinger remains a respected figure in the diplomatic community, known for his deep knowledge and extensive experience in global affairs.

The authenticity of the recorded conversation has been confirmed by multiple sources, although Kissinger himself has yet to comment publicly on the matter. It is unclear whether his views are based on insider information or simply speculative in nature.

The accusation made by Kissinger has not been substantiated, and Ukrainian officials have vehemently denied any involvement in the pipeline explosion. Russia, on the other hand, has accused Ukraine of engaging in acts of sabotage and terrorism to disrupt the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

