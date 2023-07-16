INSANE: RFK Jr. Shares Berserk Theory That Covid Spared Ashkenazi Jews

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. caused a stir this week when he shared an insane conspiracy theory about the supposed targeting of the COVID-19 virus.
Speaking at a press event held at an Upper East Side restaurant, Kennedy made alarming claims, suggesting that the virus was a genetically engineered bioweapon and may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare certain groups, the NY Post reported.
“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy asserted. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”
Kennedy’s remarks continued with a more cautious tone, acknowledging uncertainty about intentional targeting. “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” he added.
Kennedy went on to warn about the potential existence of even more deadly biological weapons. He claimed that these weapons, with a “50% infection fatality rate,” would make COVID-19 “look like a walk in the park.” Kennedy also alleged that China and the United States were investing significant resources in developing “ethnic bioweapons” by collecting DNA from specific populations such as Russians and Chinese.
Kennedy’s statements have drawn parallels to anti-Semitic literature that has circulated since the start of the pandemic. The Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at the University of Tel Aviv’s 2021 Antisemitism Worldwide Report has documented the spread of these unfounded accusations blaming Jews for the emergence and transmission of the coronavirus.
For his part, Kennedy says his comments were taken out of context.
History literally repeats itself.
-Why did YWN decide to use the word “INSANE” in the headline? Is it because it goes against the YWN narrative? It certainly can’t be because the article provided a rational argument showing that RFK JR’s words are “INSANE”. Maybe the word “INSANE” is referring to YWN editors as they realize another “conspiracy theory” is about to be proven as true?
this Kennedy is garbage……shameful inciting of hatred….
No matter what a Democrat says Jews in New York Will vote Democrat .
A Kennedy and an anti-semite?? I LOVE HIM TWICE AS MUCH!!! 🙂
There is nothing wrong with what he said. There was a time when saying the virus was made in a lab was a conspiracy theory, until they admitted it. I’ve got news for you, a virus made in a lab is a bio-weapon. So he’s just adding that bio-weapons can be specific for certain ethinicities. Is that so hard to accept?
Another demon-crap nut job running for President. Must have taken leasons from wacko Joe.
“Ethnically targeted bioweapons” should be a scary thing to all, especially us. We see how much destruction was done by people and white lab coats in Wuhan and elsewhere inthe past 3 years.
Even if he is a meshugener, I don’t see any politician caring to put a end of it other than him.
What’s even more insane is demonic joe
Once a Kennedy always a Kennedy !!! The old man was a Rabid Jew hater !!!
The black death that killed millions in the 1300’s was engineered by Jews to kill Germans.
Of course it could be true, scientifically, but why would you say it without reason?
Why not say it about other races?
The Jews are blamed for spreading the disease, even though they are “immune”, meaning they can’t spread it!
The Chinese were the first to get, dying in the millions. It spread from there to the world.
One of the first people in NYC to get it was a jew, who spread it to everyone else.
Does this fit into that narrative?
Anti-Jews contradict each other, but one thing is the same……
We are the problem There are actually people in our community who believe this nonsense or other type of conspiracy and loony theories. I have a work mate an otherwise normal fellow who believes the entire covid was a hoax. He claims the people who died is because the hospitals killed them. He’s even angry at me and others who dared take the covid shot and missed davening with a real minyon for about 3 months. His rov happens to be a very well known respected rov who kept his shul open albeit quietly and spoke against the shots.
Given that many Chinese are Semitic it is possible that there is some genetic similarity and there may be some slight amount of truth to the idea that the virus was engineered to avoid people with certain genetic traits.
That being said, given how many ethnic Chinese died from this pandemic, and how drastic the Chinese lockdowns have been, I’m not buying it.
The media and team Biden only attack those they feel/sense is a threat to their stay in power. RFK jr. polling at 20% during an incumbent year is a serious threat to the corrupt inept dangerous DNC. They will do whatever they can to squash RFK jr. and his growing support. RFK jr. words were taken completely out of context. Shmuely Boteach interviewed him right after Shabbos and he clarified what he said and what he meant. You can Google it on YouTube. RFK jr. just so happens to be very pro Israel and Yidden in general. “Those convinced against their will are of the same opinion still”. Name calling RFK jr without any research and facts shows how ignorant many of the commenters above are. RFK jr. will make a great President. As a registered Republican in NYC, I can’t vote for him in the primaries but those that I know who are registered democrats will be voting for RFK jr over the current corrupt occupant of the white house.
It is possible the COVID-19 virus was engineered to target Caucasians.
The claim that COVID-19 targeted black people is nonsense.
The black African countries had significantly lower death rates from COVID-19 than the European countries and the US, but this is hardly ever discussed in the media.
Pathetic hit piece RFKjr is a lot of things Antisemite is not one of them