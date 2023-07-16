INSANE: RFK Jr. Shares Berserk Theory That Covid Spared Ashkenazi Jews





Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. caused a stir this week when he shared an insane conspiracy theory about the supposed targeting of the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking at a press event held at an Upper East Side restaurant, Kennedy made alarming claims, suggesting that the virus was a genetically engineered bioweapon and may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare certain groups, the NY Post reported.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy asserted. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

Kennedy’s remarks continued with a more cautious tone, acknowledging uncertainty about intentional targeting. “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” he added.

Kennedy went on to warn about the potential existence of even more deadly biological weapons. He claimed that these weapons, with a “50% infection fatality rate,” would make COVID-19 “look like a walk in the park.” Kennedy also alleged that China and the United States were investing significant resources in developing “ethnic bioweapons” by collecting DNA from specific populations such as Russians and Chinese.

Kennedy’s statements have drawn parallels to anti-Semitic literature that has circulated since the start of the pandemic. The Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at the University of Tel Aviv’s 2021 Antisemitism Worldwide Report has documented the spread of these unfounded accusations blaming Jews for the emergence and transmission of the coronavirus.

For his part, Kennedy says his comments were taken out of context.



(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)