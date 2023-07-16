TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Father Seriously Wounded In Shooting Attack





An Israeli man and his two daughters were injured in a shooting attack near the entrance to the yishuv of Tekoa in Gush Etzion on Sunday morning.

A 35-year-old Israeli driver was shot and seriously wounded. The man’s daughters, aged 9 and 14, who were in the car with him, were lightly injured by shattered glass. All three were evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorists who committed the attack from their passing vehicle fled the scene.

IDF forces arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)