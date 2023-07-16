Tucker Carlson Forming New Conservative Media Company With Former White House Advisor





Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former White House adviser Neil Patel are joining forces to establish a new media company, potentially utilizing Twitter as its foundation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The proposed venture aims to offer extended versions of Carlson’s free videos, which he has been regularly posting on Twitter since departing from Fox News. However, the core business model would rely on subscription-based content. To fuel the company’s ambitions, Carlson and Patel are seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.

While shorter segments of Carlson’s show, interviews, and documentaries would still be accessible for free on Twitter and other platforms, viewers would need to subscribe to watch the full-length versions, insiders noted.

As the new media company develops, additional hosts’ shows are expected to be added to the lineup, offering diverse content to subscribers.

Carlson and Patel, who were roommates at Trinity College and co-founded the conservative Daily Caller news site in 2010 (which Patel currently oversees), have assembled a team of financiers, lawyers, and media strategists to support the endeavor.

Carlson’s team recently met with representatives from Twitter to discuss the proposed venture. While the new company plans to have its own website and mobile app, it is also exploring opportunities beyond Twitter to distribute its content. Industry experts suggest that Carlson and Patel’s latest venture will face competition from news personalities on platforms like YouTube and Rumble, both popular among right-leaning audiences, as well as traditional TV networks such as Fox News and Newsmax.

Collaborating with Twitter would significantly expand the relationship between the social media platform and one of its most prominent video creators. It would also serve as a test case for Twitter’s video ambitions under the leadership of Elon Musk. However, this partnership could complicate Twitter’s efforts to rebuild relationships with advertisers, as some had scaled back their presence on the platform following Musk’s acquisition last October. Musk has expressed his desire for Twitter to be a sanctuary for free speech, even if it involves controversial content. He has also indicated that Carlson is one of the many creators Twitter hopes to attract.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)