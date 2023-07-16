Donald Trump Grilled On Fox News Over Questionable Hiring Choices





In a Sunday morning interview with Fox News, anchor Maria Bartiromo confronted former President Donald Trump regarding his track record of hiring staff members who later turned against him. The interview touched on potential changes Trump would make if he were to secure a second term in office.

During the discussion, Trump acknowledged that one of his mistakes was in the selection of personnel. He specifically mentioned former Attorney General Bill Barr, whom he described as “weak and pathetic,” and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump expressed regret about placing certain individuals in positions of power. Although he believed most of his staff were good, there were some exceptions. Mark Esper, the former Secretary of Defense, was among those Trump criticized, deeming him incompetent.

Bartiromo probed further, questioning Trump’s decision to appoint individuals he now seemed dissatisfied with. Trump attributed his hiring choices to a lack of familiarity with the candidates at the time.

“I didn’t know the people,” Trump admitted. “I know the people now better than anybody has ever known. The people I know, the good ones, the bad ones, the dumb ones, the smart ones.”

Bartiromo, however, interrupted Trump’s complaints, stating bluntly, “You didn’t drain the swamp like you said you would. You didn’t drain the swamp.”

Trump disagreed with Bartiromo’s remark, asserting that he did make efforts to fulfill his promise of draining the swamp. He pointed out that he fired former FBI Director James Comey and dismissed numerous other individuals from their positions. Trump believed that his decision to fire Comey early on was crucial to his ability to complete his term, as he viewed it as part of a plot against him.

“I did,” Trump responded. “I fired Comey. I fired a lot of people. A lot of the people I had, I fired. I fired Comey very early. And, you know, there was a question as to whether or not you could. But I fired Comey. If I didn’t fire Comey, I don’t think I would have been able to serve out my term because that was a plot.”

