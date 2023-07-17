GLOVES OFF: DeSantis Tears Into Trump, Rattles Off List Of His Broken Promises [SEE THE VIDEO]





Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida escalated his policy-focused attacks on former President Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News on Sunday morning. The discussion was prompted by host Howard Kurtz, who referenced former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s consistent criticisms of Trump and questioned DeSantis on whether he had been sufficiently critical of the former president.

Kurtz brought up Christie’s previous appearance on the program, during which he claimed to be the only one directly challenging Trump with insults, labeling him a coward and more. Kurtz probed DeSantis, suggesting that other politicians refrained from direct confrontations in fear of alienating Trump or his supporters. DeSantis, however, maintained his stance of avoiding personal attacks and instead focusing on substantive critiques.

“I don’t do insults,” stated DeSantis. “So that is true. I think just getting in this insult game turns voters off.”

The governor then proceeded to outline a series of promises he believed Trump had failed to fulfill during his presidency. DeSantis pointed out that despite Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp,” the situation had worsened. He also noted the unfulfilled promise of having Mexico pay for the border wall, with only 50 miles of wall constructed. Furthermore, DeSantis highlighted the significant increase in the national debt during Trump’s tenure, contradicting the promise of debt reduction. He concluded by criticizing Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming the reliance on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the subsequent economic repercussions caused by lockdown measures.

“He turned the country over to Dr. Fauci,” DeSantis remarked. “And those lockdowns and the borrowing and printing really sent us on a bad course.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)