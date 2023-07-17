Caban Appointment Earns Kudos for Adams from NYC Jewish Community Leaders





Less than a month after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced her resignation, Mayor Eric Adams has named her replacement, a move that was widely hailed by Jewish community leaders.

Adams tapped First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban to be the NYPD’s new commissioner on July 17th. Caban, who has been filling in as interim commissioner since Sewell’s departure, is the highest ranking Hispanic member of the NYPD and has been with the department for more than 30 years. A former adjutant with Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, Caban is highly regarded in the Jewish community and has responded to numerous anti-Semitic hate crimes throughout the five boroughs.

“Commissioner Caban’s appointment is a smart move for New York City,” said long time community leader and law enforcement chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman. “We are grateful to Mayor Adams for his vision in naming a commissioner who understands the varied nuances of running the largest police force in the country.”

“Seeing Commissioner Caban rising to the occasion after being named interim commissioner made him the obvious choice as the next leader of the NYPD, and we look forward to working closely with him,” observed Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition chairman Josh Mehlman.

Senior community activist Rabbi Bernard Freilich was equally enthusiastic about the mayor’s announcement.

“Commissioner Caban has consistently proven himself over the years and is a decorated member of the NYPD,” said Rabbi Frielich. “We wish him well as he takes the helm of the department and are confident that Mayor Adams has chosen very, very well.”

“Once again, Mayor Adams has demonstrated that he has his finger on the pulse of our city, naming a commissioner who understands the diverse makeup of the five boroughs and will devote himself completely to ensuring that every city resident will be heard, represented and protected,” added Williamsburg Jewish Community Coalition executive director Rabbi Moishe Indig.

NYPD clergy liaison Yehuda Eckstein praised Caban for his long history of impeccable community relationships.

“Edward Caban’s appointment as police commissioner is good news for NYC,” said Eckstein. “He is a longtime friend of the community, who has always placed an emphasis on crime and always responded to the needs of the Jewish community.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)