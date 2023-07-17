WATCH: Trump Jr. “Luckily I Don’t Snort Cocaine”





Donald Trump Jr. addressed the attendees of the Turning Point Action Conference over the weekend, where he veered off-topic to discuss allegations of cocaine being brought into the White House. Responding to an audience member’s prompt, Trump Jr. talked about what appears to be a Secret Service coverup about the entire incident.

Emphatically, Trump Jr. distanced himself from any association with the allegations, using the incident to draw attention to Hunter Biden’s past drug-related issues.

According to Twitter, it was mine. You have the world’s most famous crackhead in residence. And somehow, it was mine, according to Twitter. I haven’t been there in like three years. I mean, think about that…

My guys who I stayed in touch with — many of them just dear friends — they’re like, ‘Hey dude, there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that.’ I go, ‘I know!’ Luckily, I don’t snort cocaine! Like, it’s just not my thing.

