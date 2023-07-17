WATCH: Trump Jr. “Luckily I Don’t Snort Cocaine”

Donald Trump Jr. addressed the attendees of the Turning Point Action Conference over the weekend, where he veered off-topic to discuss allegations of cocaine being brought into the White House. Responding to an audience member’s prompt, Trump Jr. talked about what appears to be a Secret Service coverup about the entire incident.
Emphatically, Trump Jr. distanced himself from any association with the allegations, using the incident to draw attention to Hunter Biden’s past drug-related issues.
According to Twitter, it was mine. You have the world’s most famous crackhead in residence. And somehow, it was mine, according to Twitter. I haven’t been there in like three years. I mean, think about that…
My guys who I stayed in touch with — many of them just dear friends — they’re like, ‘Hey dude, there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that.’ I go, ‘I know!’ Luckily, I don’t snort cocaine! Like, it’s just not my thing.
He’s right.
If the Trump’s were in the White House when the cocaine was found the investigation would be far from over. Sad sad sick sick twisted system
so what do you snort?
Watching his many videos, those with knowledge of drug abuse seem to think that Don Jr. appears to be a heavy user of cocaine? I don’t have the expertise but I see there’s something incredibly off with his demeanor.