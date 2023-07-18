INSANE: Democrats Want To Ban Words “Husband” And “Wife”





Democrats in the House of Representatives are so bent on transforming reality that they have introduced new legislation, the “Amend the Code for Marriage Equality Act,” put forth by California Democrat Julia Brownley, that would remove the terms “husband” and “wife” from federal law, replacing them with gender-neutral alternatives such as “spouse.”

The proposed bill aims to address existing laws that fail to recognize the constitutional right of same-gender couples to marry, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

In a statement released last Friday, Brownley said Congress must reaffirm its commitment to equality, particularly in the face of recent rulings by the conservative Supreme Court and state legislatures. She emphasized the importance of aligning federal statutes with the principles of inclusivity and justice, arguing that the words embedded in laws carry significant meaning and should reflect the values of the nation.

The “Amend the Code for Marriage Equality Act” targets several federal laws for amendment, including the “Ethics in Government Act of 1978,” the “Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993,” and the “Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971,” among others. By substituting the terms “husband” and “wife” with phrases like “a married couple,” “married person,” and “person who has been, but is no longer, married to,” the legislation aims to ensure that all marriages are recognized and respected under federal law.

The bill comes on the heels of a recent Supreme Court ruling in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, which saw a majority decision favoring First Amendment rights over LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections.

