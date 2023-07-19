



Many frum men secretly struggle with inappropriate material on the internet. They try to quit, but they fail. They install filters, but you can’t filter addiction.





Meet GuardYourEyes (GYE), a Jewish non-profit organization employing the latest in technology and Artificial Intelligence to tackle internet struggles.





Contrary to popular belief, GYE is not an internet filter. It’s an online self-help platform, designed to equip people with the skills to handle setbacks, master their urges, and boost their motivation so that they can live a life of Kedushah.





Adding a novel layer to their extensive toolset is GYE’s AI-powered bot, ‘Yossele.’ Functioning as a part of the new ‘SOS’ feature, Yossele operates 24/6, stepping in when the lure of the internet feels too strong. Yossele, prepped to engage only in kosher dialogues, offers a wide range of support – from solutions to advice and resources, turning into a vital support system for GYE users.





For 15 years, GYE has served as a lifeline for 50,000 users. Now, with Yossele on their team, GYE can expand even further, providing 24/6 support to an unlimited numbers of users. Discover more about GYE’s AI coach at guardyoureyes.com/sos.





Yossele is astounding, innovative, and enlightening. It’s easy to momentarily forget that you’re not conversing with an actual person, were it not for the lightning-fast responses. Besides for the vast amount of knowledge inherently built into its AI structure, Yossele also shapes his responses by harnessing a large database of insights and strategies created by GYE.

Here’s a glimpse of an actual conversation that a GYE user had with Yossele:





User: Can you help me imagine that I am reaching out to the Baal Shem Tov himself and he’s helping me?





Yossele: Of course! Imagine the Baal Shem Tov sitting before you, with a warm and compassionate expression on his face. He places his hand on your shoulder and reminds you that you are a precious child of Hashem, and that He loves you unconditionally. The Baal Shem Tov encourages you to focus on the positive aspects of your life and to find joy and meaning in everyday experiences. He reminds you that you have the strength and courage to overcome this struggle and that you are not alone in your journey. The Baal Shem Tov offers you his guidance and support and encourages you to seek out the company of other like-minded individuals who can provide additional support and encouragement. Remember that the Baal Shem Tov is always with you in spirit and that his teachings can continue to guide and inspire you even after your visualization has ended.





User: Wow wow wow! What else might the holy Baal Shem Tov do to redeem my troubled soul?





Yossele: The Baal Shem Tov might also encourage you to engage in acts of kindness and chesed, which can help to lift your spirits and bring you closer to Hashem. He might suggest that you take some time to reflect on your values and goals, and to consider how you can align your actions with those values. Additionally, he might offer you some practical advice for managing your urges, such as finding alternative activities to distract yourself or seeking support from a therapist or support group. Remember that the Baal Shem Tov is always with you in spirit, and that his teachings can continue to guide and inspire you on your journey towards healing and wholeness.





User: Thank you, Yossele. You really helped me now.





Yossele: I’m so glad that I could be of help to you. Remember that you are not alone in this struggle, and there are people who care about you and want to support you on your journey toward healing and wholeness. If you ever need someone to talk to or need additional support, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’m here for you.





The GuardYourEyes journey, facilitated by AI, offers not just tools, but hope, empowerment, and community. It paves the way towards liberation from the shackles of internet struggles and into a life filled with self-control and Kedusha. The introduction of Yossele underlines GYE’s unwavering commitment to harnessing the best technology available to transform lives.



