FEEBLE: President Biden Using Special Stairs, Wearing Sneakers To Avoid Tripping





In an effort to make presidential travel smoother and minimize potential tripping incidents, President Joe Biden has been intentionally opting for the “lower stairs” when boarding Air Force One, according to a recent Politico article published on Wednesday. The shift in travel protocol has been acknowledged by two of Biden’s advisers who privately confirmed the strategic move.

Politico highlighted another noteworthy adjustment in the president’s attire. In recent instances, Biden was seen wearing sneakers instead of his usual dress shoes. The change was reportedly made to accommodate the comfort needs of the 80-year-old president, acknowledging the effects of age on his mobility.

An unnamed source close to the president revealed that Biden had previously resisted wearing anything other than dress shoes, considering it a more presidential look. However, in recent months, he has been more open to comfort-oriented choices, including the use of sneakers.

The news of this intentional alteration in travel practices has further raised questions about President Biden’s physical condition and sparked discussions about his ability to serve a potential second term as he gears up for the 2024 re-election campaign. Reports of Biden tripping multiple times while ascending the stairs of Air Force One have also added to the concerns.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the reported changes during a press briefing, but she did not provide specific details about the decision-making process. Jean-Pierre mentioned that there might be a protocol for Air Force One, but she was not aware of the specifics.

Politico’s report mentioned that Biden’s aides are taking proactive measures to reduce situations that could highlight any signs of physical frailty. Typically, presidents utilize the shorter stairs during inclement weather.

Amid the concerns about his age, President Biden has defended his capabilities, viewing his experience and wisdom as assets. In a May interview with MSNBC, he emphasized that he knows “more than the vast majority of people” and touted his track record.

