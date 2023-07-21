DESPERATE: New York City Distributing Flyers At Border Begging Migrants Not To Come





New York City, facing an overwhelming influx of migrants, has announced plans to distribute fliers at the southern border to caution potential arrivals that there is “no guarantee” they will receive sufficient help if they come to the city. The decision was disclosed by Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, who emphasized that the city’s capacity to accommodate migrants has reached its limit after taking in approximately 90,000 migrants since April of the previous year.

Mayor Adams, a Democrat who previously declared NYC a sanctuary city, stated, “We have no more room,” underscoring the challenges that America’s largest city is grappling with due to the ongoing surge in migrant arrivals. He pointed out that Republican-led states have been transporting migrants to Democratic-run areas as a form of protest against border policies.

The fliers, in both English and Spanish, urge migrants to consider settling in another city within the United States. They highlight the high cost of living in New York City, including expenses related to food, transportation, and other necessities. The fliers also explicitly state that the city cannot guarantee housing and other social services for new arrivals.

With its population of 8.3 million people, New York City has reached its capacity to accommodate additional migrants. As part of the city’s plan to manage the situation, Mayor Adams announced that single adult migrants will be allowed to stay in the city’s shelters for only 60 days, and they will need to reapply for a space after that period. The city aims to assist migrants in finding housing with relatives and friends.

During a news conference, Mayor Adams criticized the federal and state governments for not providing adequate aid to support the city’s efforts in offering housing and social services for new arrivals. He asserted that the city cannot continue to absorb tens of thousands of newcomers without external assistance.

However, critics of Mayor Adams’ new plan argue that it infringes on the city’s right-to-shelter rules, which guarantee temporary housing for those in need. The American Civil Liberties Union of New York has condemned the plan as “cruel” and “unlawful,” stating that it contradicts the compassionate values held by New Yorkers.

In recent months, Mayor Adams has implemented various measures to limit the influx of new migrants. In May, he announced the intention to send willing migrants to nearby counties outside the city, which sparked backlash from some local officials in New York.

Meanwhile, Republican-led states have been using buses to transport migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, focusing on so-called “sanctuary” cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The move is intended to increase pressure on President Joe Biden to take further action to reduce the number of migrants crossing the southern US border.

