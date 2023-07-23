Midwest Rabbanim Conference Focuses on Relationships, Growth, Mental Health





60 Rabbanim and 25 Rebbetzins attended the 13th annual Midwest Conference of Synagogue Rabbanim with one question in mind: “How can we help our kehillos grow?” Over the two-day conference, participants focused on connecting to every member of their kehillos. Each presenter spotlighted different groups within the kehillah, ranging from men to women, from school-age children to teenagers.

This years conference was dedicated liluy nishmas Rabbi Reuven Gross zt’l, Rav, Shaarei Tzedek Mishkan Yair and a member of the Vaad HaRabbonim, who passed away this past Chanukah. Divrei Hesped were shared by Rabbi Henoch Plotnik on practical rabbanus ideas that one could learn from Rabbi Gross’ career.

On relationships, Rabbi Chaim Schabes, Mara D’asra of Congregation Knesses Yisroel in Monsey, NY, spoke about the value of connecting to families within the kehillah and the relationship between Rabbanim and therapists.

Rabbi Yosef Elefant, Maggid Shiur, Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim, spoke on the topic of building a stronger relationship with and inspiring the men in the kehillah. Rabbi Shmuel Fuerst, Dayan, Agudas Yisroel of Illinois, shared bein adam l’chaveiro questions Rabbanim are often presented with, and how to address them.

A highlight of this year’s conference was the expansion of the discussion groups sessions. During the two-day conference the Rabbanim joined together three times in randomly chosen groups to have open discussions moderated by a leader chosen from the group. The sessions created lively conversations about relevant topics and issues facing many of the participants.

Another main topic at the conference was mental health. Rabbi Shloime Schwartzberg, Mora D’asra of Grande River Shtibel in Toms River, NJ, and a licensed social worker discussed how to avoid burnout and the importance of correctly understanding mental health terminology.

The Rebbetzins participated in a program of their own, featuring remarks from Mrs. Debbie Selengut, who spoke about the role of a Rebbetzin and its unique challenges.

“I found the conference interesting and enlightening,” commented Rabbi Menachem Ostroff. “It is a unique opportunity to have the chance to benefit from having so much rabbinical experience all in one room.”

“Every year I look forward to this conference,” said Rabbi Zvi Zimmerman. “As a Rabbi in the community, it is a great opportunity to speak to other Rabbanim who have experienced what I have, allow me to appreciate what my baalei batim bring to the table, and how I can help others similarly to how they help their congregants. In addition, each session was filled with applicable insights that I intend to implement in my shul.”