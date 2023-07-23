BDE: Petirah of Rafi Strauss Z”L, A Baal Yisurim Who Underwent 500+ Surgeries





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petirah of Rafi Strauss Z”L. He was approximately 40 years old, and one of the biggest Baalei Yesurim of our generation, who accepted his fate in life with tremendous Emunah and Simcha.

Originally of Teaneck, NJ, Rafi was born with a condition called Xeroderma Pigmentosa, which left his immune system without the ability to repair the DNA damage from UV rays coming from any source – especially the sun.

Over his lifetime he wore a specialized suit developed by NASA for astronauts to help protect him from the sun’s rays, and underwent more than 500 surgical procedures to remove almost every type of skin cancer known to man.

Rafi worked at various shuls in Monsey, helping clean them during the night hours, when it was safer for him. Despite his unimaginably difficult life, he was full of Simchas Hachaim and used his struggles to elevate and inspire others, garnering a wide base of friends and admirers.

The Levaya will be held at 11:00 am Sunday at Rabbi Shabbos’s Shul located at 698 Union Road in Spring Valley. The Kevura will be in Eretz Yisroel.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

