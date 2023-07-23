TRAGEDY: Jewish Woman In Wheelchair R”L Struck & Killed By Vehicle On McDonald Ave





A heartbreaking incident unfolded on McDonald Avenue as an elderly woman was struck by a car, prompting the closure of the avenue from Lawrence Avenue until 18th Avenue. The victim, identified as a 68-year-old Joyce Greenberg A”H, was in a wheelchair when she was tragically pinned by the vehicle and later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The accident occurred during daylight hours, and witnesses at the scene were shocked by the sudden tragedy. Emergency services rushed to the location and worked diligently to extricate the woman from beneath the car. She was quickly transported to the hospital in serious condition, but despite the medical efforts, she sadly passed away due to the severity of her injuries.

The NYPD have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident. The driver involved in the collision is currently being questioned to shed light on the events that transpired before the devastating incident occurred.

Chessed Shel Emes volunteers, were present at the scene to ensure proper kavod hameis.

McDonald Avenue will remain closed to traffic from Lawrence Avenue until 18th Avenue as the investigation and clean-up efforts persist. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion in the area.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)