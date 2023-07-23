CATSKILLS: Sheriff Deputies Arrest Suspect For Stealing Vehicle & Box Of Chicken At Satmar Camp





Thanks to great work by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle stolen from the Satmar Boys Camp, was located and returned to its owner, and a suspect taken into custody.

The Sheriff Department tells YWN that they responded on Friday to a reported burglary at the Satmar Boys camp, located on the grounds of the former Stevensville Hotel on Briscoe Road in Swan Lake.

Residents at the camp noticed the burglary and promptly alerted the authorities. Deputies promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough investigation, reviewing footage from the camp’s security system. The video evidence revealed a male suspect entering the building around 4:30 am and stealing a box of raw chicken that was thawing in the kitchen.

Not stopping at chicken theft, the suspect then stumbled upon a set of keys and made off with a 2020 Honda Odyssey from the premises. However, the vigilant deputies later spotted a male subject on Birch Lane in Swan Lake who matched the description of the suspect captured on the video surveillance from the camp.

Further investigation confirmed the man’s identity as the perpetrator behind the early morning burglary. The deputies swiftly arrested Jimmy Pagan, and during a search, they located the stolen Honda Odyssey in a field behind 13 Birch Lane, with the license plates removed.

Remarkably, the deputies were able to recover the box of chicken stolen earlier from the suspect’s residence, solidifying his connection to the crime. As a result of the burglary and grand larceny, Jimmy Pagan was charged with felonies, along with a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.

Jimmy Pagan was arraigned in the Town of Neversink court before Judge Brent Gotsch and is being held at the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Liberty court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 am.

Sheriff Mike Schiff addressed the community following the arrest, reminding residents of the importance of taking safety precautions to ensure the well-being of everyone, even in rural areas like Swan Lake. Vigilance and reporting suspicious activities can play a critical role in maintaining security and preventing further incidents.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the cooperation of the community in providing essential information that led to the swift resolution of the case.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE CATSKILL SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE CATSKILL SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF CATSKILL NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)