NOSY JOE: Biden Tells Bibi To Halt Judicial Overhaul Bill

President Joe Biden on Sunday meddled into Israel’s business again, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to proceed with the planned Israeli Knesset vote on a contentious bill that forms part of the government’s proposed judicial overhaul. According to Axios, President Biden conveyed deep apprehensions regarding the legislation, calling for a more inclusive approach to address the concerns.
From Biden’s perspective, the current judicial reform proposal appears to be escalating divisions rather than bridging gaps. Biden emphasized that, given the multitude of threats and challenges faced by Israel at present, it is not in the country’s best interest for its leaders to hastily push forward with the controversial bill. Instead, the focus should be on fostering unity and achieving a consensus among various stakeholders.
As the situation stands, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is making a last-ditch effort to broker a compromise between the government and the opposition on the contentious judicial overhaul legislation. The bill has been a source of major contention, leading to mass anti-government protests persisting for months.
The upcoming vote in the Knesset, scheduled for Monday, is expected to address a bill that seeks to curtail the powers of Israel’s Supreme Court in reviewing government actions. The proposed limitations have sparked significant public outcry and debate, making it a matter of considerable national importance.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
