SCANDAL GROWS: Joe Biden Spoke To Hunter’s Business Partners At Least TWO DOZEN Times





In an upcoming congressional hearing before the House Oversight Committee, Devon Archer, the former best friend of Hunter Biden, is expected to testify about several meetings where then-Vice President Joe Biden was allegedly dialed in on speakerphone by his son during interactions with overseas business partners, the NY Post reports.

Archer, 48, currently facing charges related to a $60 million bond fraud, is scheduled to detail instances where he witnessed Joe Biden participating in meetings either in person or via speakerphone when Hunter introduced him to foreign business partners and prospective investors.

According to Rep. James Comer, the committee chairman, there is eagerness to hear Archer’s account of these meetings. He stated, “We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone.”

One such meeting occurred in Dubai on the evening of December 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director. Archer, who was also a director, will reportedly testify that he and Hunter met with Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach after a dinner with the Burisma board. During this encounter, Pozharskyi urgently asked to speak to Hunter’s father. Hunter then called Joe Biden and introduced him to the Ukrainians by name as “Nikolai and Vadym,” mentioning that the Burisma bigwigs “need our support.”

Archer’s testimony is expected to include details of other similar speakerphone meetings, such as one at a restaurant in Paris, where Hunter reportedly put his father on speakerphone to impress prospective investors. Tony Bobulinski, another former business partner of Hunter Biden, has also recalled an incident where Hunter offered to get his father on the phone during a meeting at the Chateau Marmont in LA.

Congressional investigators are particularly interested in exploring the reasons for Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, requesting the urgent phone call with Joe Biden. This occurred three days before the then-vice president’s scheduled trip to Kyiv to address the Ukrainian parliament on “poison of cronyism, corruption, and kleptocracy.” At the time, Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption and was later fired following Joe Biden’s threat to withhold $1 billion in US aid to Ukraine.

Archer is expected to testify in light of his “civic duty” and has stated that he has nothing to hide. However, since news of his testimony broke, his family has received death threats and warnings to remain silent.

