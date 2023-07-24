Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Toraah Umesorah Meet At Rajchenbach Summer Home [PHOTOS]





Torah Umesorah’s Vaad Roshei Yeshiva convened for a meeting at the summer home of Mrs. J. Rajchenbach in Chalet Estates, Woodbourne, NY.

Mrs. Rajchenbach’s husband, Rabbi Yaakov Rajchenbach zt”l, of Chicago, was the beloved and long-time President of Torah Umesorah. Roshei Yeshiva present at the meeting were Rav Hillel David (Yoshev Rosh of the Vaad), Rav Malkiel Kotler, Rav Elya Brudny, Rav Chaim Y. Hoberman, Rav Yosef Eichenstein, Rav Shlomo Halioua, Rav Yaakov Bender, and Rav Dovid Goldberg who participated via TeleConference. Many significant issues pertaining to chinuch were deliberated.

The meeting concluded with Ke’sivas Osios for a Sefer Torah being written l’iluy nishmas Rabbi Yaakov Rajchenbach zt”l.