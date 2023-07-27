Karl Rove TEARS APART DeSantis For Ridiculous Comment About RFK Jr. [SEE THE VIDEO]





Recent developments have seen some individuals on the right advocating for conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a surprising Democratic contender against President Joe Biden. Adding to the controversy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis raised eyebrows by suggesting the possibility of placing Kennedy at the helm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), two government agencies he seemingly seeks to dismantle.

These events sparked an engaging discussion on Fox News, with host Bill Hemmer posing probing questions, and political strategist Karl Rove countering with not one, but two whiteboards to debunk the claims.

In the televised exchange, Hemmer questioned the viability of a Republican collaborating with a Democrat, to which Rove responded, “There’s nothing inherently wrong with that.” However, Rove swiftly clarified his stance on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., expressing that appointing him to lead the CDC or the FDA would be an eccentric and ill-advised idea.

“He has incredible conspiracy theories that are just outrageous,” Rove said, pulling out a whiteboard. “Vaccines cause autism because they have Mercury preservative, and they are worse than the diseases that they say they are going to save you from. We haven’t used Mercury since 2001 in children’s vaccines. It was never used in the three most common vaccines on children. And no scientific evidence supports this theory. AIDS is not caused by HIV, he said. Wifi causes cancer and what he calls “leaky brains.” No evidence whatsoever for that. Chemicals in water cause transgender kids. It causes kids to become transgender. Antidepressants cause school shootings. And the U.S. has labs on which we have lavished dollars in Ukraine to develop genetic targeting to kill Russians and Chinese. This is just nutty stuff. It is not just healthcare that Robert Kennedy is a conspiracy buff on. He’s got lots of conspiracies.”

Rove went on, using a second whiteboard to illustrate his point:

“2004 election was stolen as computers switched nearly a quarter million votes in Ohio from John Kerry to George Bush and thereby gave him the election. 5G is a mass surveillance tool and the telecomms, the telephone companies are in on it. CIA killed his uncle. Sirhan Sirhan didn’t kill his father. And he defends Russia in Ukraine, it’s all Ukraine’s fault Russia invaded them and killing its people. I mean, this guy’s a nut.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)