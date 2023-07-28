SURPRISE: Sen. Rand Paul Comes Out AGAINST Impeaching Biden





Republican Senator Rand Paul’s recent appearance on Fox Business Network caused a stir as he expressed his take on the possibility of Republicans impeaching President Joe Biden.

During the interview, host Maria Bartiromo questioned Senator Paul about Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s suggestion of impeachment for President Biden, to which California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff responded by accusing Republicans of “descending into chaos.” Paul found irony in Schiff’s comment and laughed at the clip, but he did not hold back in his criticism of the Democratic representative.

Paul reminded viewers of Schiff’s role in the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, which he believes lacked proper hearings and respect for the rule of law. He pointed out Schiff’s disregard for the Fourth Amendment rights of his colleagues by illegally searching their phone records.

The senator then cautioned against repeating the Democrats’ hasty rush to impeach Trump, emphasizing the need for continued investigation and sufficient evidence before considering impeachment.

“I don’t really want to impeach every president that comes forward,” Paul stated, highlighting his concern about the dangers of setting such a precedent. He expressed his belief that Democrats’ past impeachment efforts backfired, making them look bad and causing damage to the republic. He argued that constantly impeaching and indicting presidents is destructive and divides the nation, rather than preserving democracy.

Bartiromo questioned Paul’s stance on the lack of evidence, citing whistleblower testimony and bank records indicating foreign funds reaching Biden family accounts. Despite her counterpoint, Paul remained steadfast in his position, suggesting that while the available evidence might be somewhat persuasive, he would continue pressing for more information and would urge the FBI to do the same.

