OVER THE HILL: Sen. Feinstein Gets Mentally Lost At Senate Hearing [VIDEO]





Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein faced scrutiny as she appeared confused and struggled to deliver a concise response during a Senate hearing, raising further concerns about her capacity to continue serving in office. The incident is the latest in a series of episodes that have cast doubt on her ability to effectively fulfill her duties.

During the hearing, Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray repeatedly urged her colleague to simply say “aye,” indicating her agreement with a proposal under consideration. However, instead of providing a brief response, Feinstein launched into what seemed to be an attempt at a longer speech. “I would like to support a yes vote on this; it provides $823 billion ….” she began.

As her speech continued, an aide intervened, reminding the senator that the moment was not appropriate for speeches. Despite the reminder, Feinstein carried on until Chairwoman Murray reminded her one last time to “just say aye.” Realizing the situation, Feinstein finally responded with a simple “aye.”

A spokesperson for Feinstein later attributed the confusion to the “chaotic” nature of the hearing, explaining that the senator was preoccupied and unaware that the debate had ended and a vote had been called. The spokesperson clarified that she began to make a statement, thinking it was still the debate phase, but promptly cast her vote upon being informed otherwise.

The incident has added to the growing concerns on Capitol Hill regarding Feinstein’s capacity to effectively serve in her role. At 90 years old, she holds the distinction of being the oldest senator and has previously missed months of votes, leading to delays in advancing President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

The Senate Appropriations Committee, which was involved in the hearing, was considering legislation that would allocate significant funding to various federal departments and agencies, including the Pentagon and the EPA. The committee’s influential purse-string power makes it an appealing position, with senior members having a better chance of securing a seat on the committee.

Feinstein’s recent voting behavior has also raised eyebrows, as she previously voted in favor of a Republican-led amendment during another Senate hearing before being corrected.

In another incident, Feinstein was observed asking her chief of staff, “Where are we going?” while being wheeled into an elevator.

Despite facing calls from some California Democrats to step down, Feinstein has remained resolute in her decision to continue serving. However, she had previously announced that she would not seek reelection.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)