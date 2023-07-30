WHY, ELON? Musk Reinstates Antisemite Kanye West’s Twitter Account





In December 2022, antisemitic rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West faced severe repercussions after sharing a photoshopped image of a Nazi swastika within the Star of David on his Twitter account.

This came on the heels and was followed by numerous insane antisemitic statements by the rapper, including an interview in which he expressed his love for Adolph Hitler.

The controversial post garnered widespread criticism and drew accusations of antisemitism, prompting Twitter to suspend West’s account for “incitement to violence.” In the aftermath, the billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, who holds a significant influence on the platform, took the drastic step of banning West from Twitter altogether.

However, Twitter has now reinstated West’s account, allowing him back into the digital realm of the social media platform. The unsuspension came after several months of scrutiny and evaluations of his account’s content. Notably, Musk has yet to issue a public statement regarding the decision, leaving speculation about his stance on the matter.

Following West’s suspension, his account underwent significant changes. It is now labeled as an official organization, denoted by a yellow checkmark next to his name. However, despite regaining access, the rapper-turned-designer will face restrictions under Twitter’s new monetization program. This program disqualifies accounts from earning revenue through ads, making West’s posts ineligible for advertisements alongside them. This decision came in light of the contentious swastika post and the ensuing controversy surrounding his comments about Jewish people.

During the period of his suspension, Kanye West’s remarks led to severe consequences in various aspects of his life. Many major sponsors, lawyers, friends, and business partners distanced themselves from the star, including the sportswear giant Adidas, with whom he had collaborated on multiple successful projects.

As of now, Kanye West has not issued any public statements or posted on his Twitter account since the reinstatement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)