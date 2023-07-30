WATCH THIS: Trump Polls Crowd On Whether He Should Attend Primary Debates





Former President Donald Trump encountered a resounding chorus of disapproval from rally attendees in Erie, Pa., on Saturday when he inquired if he should take part in the upcoming GOP presidential debate. The debate, hosted by Fox News, is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee on August 23.

Addressing the crowd, Trump acknowledged receiving numerous inquiries about his potential attendance at the debate. He had previously hinted at the possibility of skipping the event, citing Fox News as a “hostile network” and emphasizing his strong polling numbers, which position him as the frontrunner ahead of other candidates.

“Am I going to stand up there with guys polling at 0, 1, 2, 3 percent, maybe 4, and endure hostile questions?” he questioned.

The response from the audience was a resounding “no,” met with widespread cheers when Trump asked if he should skip the debate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has consistently polled as Trump’s closest competitor in the primaries, voiced his stance in an interview on Newsmax earlier in the month. He stated that no candidate is entitled to the nomination and that earning it requires showing up, making a case, and answering questions. DeSantis emphasized that he plans to participate in the debate and believes it presents an excellent opportunity for a substantial discussion about the future of the country.

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also joined the ranks of those urging Trump to attend the debate, stating that he would not let the former president evade participation. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley likewise emphasized the importance of Trump addressing his legal challenges on the debate stage.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie echoed the sentiment, asserting that Trump cannot avoid the debates if he is pursuing the presidential run. Christie emphasized the significance of fair play and respect toward Republican voters, stressing that Trump’s absence would be both unfair and disrespectful.

In response to the mounting pressure and calls for his participation, Trump stated on Saturday that he has not yet made a definitive commitment either way.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)