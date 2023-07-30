WATCH: “How Are We Going To Beat Democrats With A Candidate Out On Bail?”





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie continued his crusade against his former friend and ex-President, Donald Trump, amid Trump’s dominant position in the Republican presidential primary race. As the GOP contenders gear up for the Fox News debate on August 23, Christie voiced concerns about the possibility of a candidate facing indictment becoming the party’s nominee.

In an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News, Christie expressed his apprehensions, stating, “We have a front-runner right now who, when he gets on the stage for the Fox News debate on August 23, will be out on bail in at least two different jurisdictions, if not three. How are we going to beat the Democrats with a candidate who is going to be out on bail, facing numerous self-inflicted wounds in courtrooms across this country?”

Trump, who denies all allegations against him, recently lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, accusing him of being a “deranged” and “sick puppet” of Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden.

Christie noted that Trump might face additional charges from Smith, a former Kosovo War crimes prosecutor, who handled former Virginia Republican Governor Bob McDonnell’s corruption case, which was ultimately vacated by the Supreme Court in 2016.

During the interview, Christie dismissed other candidates’ critiques aimed at Trump, asserting that he is the only one “unafraid” to challenge or criticize the former president. He singled out former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, highlighting what he described as “mixed messaging” on whether Trump should run or be the GOP nominee.

In response to Senator Mitt Romney’s suggestion that Republicans rally around a non-Trump candidate to potentially sideline him, Christie acknowledged the sentiment but indicated it might be premature to do so. He recalled the 2016 Republican primary, where the field initially consisted of 17 candidates, but the numbers quickly dwindled after the first debate without any external pressure.

Christie, who had been the U.S. attorney for the Newark office during President George W. Bush’s tenure, drew from his experience to suggest that the superseding indictment from Smith’s office indicates the presence of a cooperating witness within the Trump Organization, providing information on the ex-president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)