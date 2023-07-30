SCARY: China Secretly Installed Malicious Malware That Could Cripple U.S. Armed Forces





The Biden administration has discovered a malicious computer code believed to have been concealed by China deep within critical U.S. infrastructure networks, including power grids, communications systems, and water supplies feeding military bases worldwide, the New York Times reports. American military, intelligence, and national security officials fear that the malware, possibly orchestrated by hackers associated with the People’s Liberation Army, poses a significant threat to U.S. military operations, especially in the event of a conflict involving Taiwan.

This dangerous malware is akin to a “ticking time bomb,” a congressional official warned, potentially giving China the ability to disrupt American military deployments or resupply operations by cutting off essential resources like power, water, and communications to U.S. military bases. Beyond military targets, this infrastructure often serves ordinary Americans, magnifying the impact and urgency of the threat.

The malware campaign first surfaced publicly in late May when Microsoft detected suspicious computer code in telecommunications systems on Guam, home to a crucial American air base. However, more than a dozen U.S. officials and industry experts now assert that the Chinese effort predated the May report by at least a year. The extent of the code’s presence worldwide remains unclear, causing concern and prompting Situation Room meetings at the White House involving top officials from the National Security Council, the Pentagon, the Homeland Security Department, and intelligence agencies.

While the administration debates the primary objective of the operation – whether to disrupt the military or civilian life more broadly in a potential conflict = initial searches for the code have focused on areas with a high concentration of American military bases. President Biden’s administration has begun briefing members of Congress, state governors, and utility companies on their findings.

Chinese officials have denied engaging in cyberoperations against the United States, despite accusations of past cyberattacks, including the theft of security clearance files from the Office of Personnel Management during the Obama administration. This latest intrusion appears different from traditional surveillance-focused attacks, as its primary intent appears to be disruption. U.S. officials warn that the code could be a tool for distracting attention from an overseas conflict during an attack on Taiwan or another Chinese action.

China’s potential advantage in a Taiwan confrontation lies in delaying American military deployments for days or weeks, granting them a window to assert control over the island by force. Furthermore, disruptions in U.S. infrastructure could capture the attention of American citizens, potentially diverting their focus from the conflict.

While removing some of the malware is feasible, cybersecurity experts are concerned about China’s ability to regain access using similar techniques. Additionally, the removal process risks tipping off Chinese hackers about U.S. detection capabilities and potential weaknesses, enabling them to further refine their tactics.

The discovery of this sophisticated and elusive malware coincides with escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, heightening concerns over potential cyberwarfare. The Biden administration is now confronted with the challenge of safeguarding critical infrastructure, defending national security, and preparing for any future cyberthreats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)