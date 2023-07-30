MORE INSANITY: NYC Bans Eateries From Providing Plastic Utensils Unless Asked





In a bid to combat excessive waste and its environmental impact, the Big Apple has implemented a new measure called the “Skip the Stuff” law, which requires customers to make specific requests for condiments, utensils, napkins, and extra containers when placing takeout and delivery orders. Starting this week, restaurants and delivery services will no longer automatically include these items, unless requested by the customer.

The Department of Sanitation revealed in a press release that the move is part of an effort to curb the staggering amount of single-use plastics discarded daily in the US. Bronx Councilwoman Marjorie Velázquez, who introduced the bill, said that over $40 billion worth of plastic utensils are thrown away every day.

The legislation aims to reduce the unnecessary plastic and other disposables provided by food establishments. The excessive plastic waste often ends up in landfills, posing a threat to ecosystems and water systems.

The Council’s Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection found that only 14% of single-use plastics are recycled, making the legislation a step towards a greener city for future generations.

Under the “Skip the Stuff” law, New York City businesses found in violation will face penalties, starting with a $50 charge for the first offense, $150 for the second, and $250 for three or more offenses, effective from July 1, 2024. However, eateries will have a grace period until June 30, 2024, during which they will receive warnings instead of fines.

New York’s initiative has sparked interest in neighboring states. New Jersey is reportedly considering a similar ban on disposable items.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)