“THUGS”: Trump Denies He Ever Ordered Mar-A-Lago Tapes Destroyed





In a fiery online tirade on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump vehemently responded to the new charges he faces over the mishandling of classified documents. Using capital letters to emphasize his frustration, Trump railed against what he labeled as “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” while denying the fresh allegations.

Trump took to the social media platform to counter the accusations, particularly focusing on the Mar-a-Lago security tapes. He stated that the tapes were not deleted but were willingly handed over to individuals he described as “thugs” led by the Special Counsel, Jack Smith. Trump vehemently denied ever instructing anyone to delete the tapes and referred to the charges as “prosecutorial fiction & misconduct” while once again asserting “ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

Continuing his post, Trump compared the current situation to what he referred to as the “Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX,” where he claimed false charges were fabricated against him, leading to accusations of obstruction. He expressed frustration with what he perceives as a pattern of “sick and evil people” targeting him with unfounded allegations.



On Thursday, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed three additional charges against Trump, including one more count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts. The new charges alleged that Trump and his co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, attempted to delete surveillance video footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Facing accusations of attempting to destroy evidence related to his actions, the former president launched an all-out attack on Jack Smith, President Joe Biden, and his political adversaries. Trump’s fervent response on Truth Social illustrates the intensity of his reaction to the legal developments surrounding him.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)