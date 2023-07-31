Levaya of Rabbi Eliezer Hakohen Miller Z”L, Son Of HaRav Avigdor Miller ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of longtime resident of Flatbush, Rabbi Eliezer Hakohen Miller Z”L, the son of Hagaon HaRav Avigdor Miller ZT”L. He was in his high eighties.

Reb Laizer was born in Europe while his father Harav Avigdor Miller was learning in the Slabodka Kollel.

When the winds of war started blowing being that his father was an American they were able to obtain visas to come to America. Even though he was very young when he left, the livisha spirit never left him. He always personified the Slabodka Gadlus HaAdam, as he was always seen wearing a tie and jacket.

After immigrating to the USA , Harav Avigdor became the Rav in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Young Laizer was exempt from going to school being the Rabbi’s son and always held onto to his card not be arrested by the truant officer. Truant officers would arrest children who were hanging around the street and not going to public school. He had vivid memories of the European Gedolim coming to his parents home, the likes of the Ponevezh Rav and others.

For the first 9 months, after Harav Avigdor took the job in Mesivta Yeshiva Chaim Berlin , the family lived in the dormitory. Reb Laizer always recalled those days with real simcha , to spend his days and nights in the yeshiva.

After he went to work he very quickly established himself as a Baal Chessed. Meshulochim from all over held Reb Laizer as a close yedid. He gave everyone the time of day and listened to their tales of woe.

His advice was sought by so many who considered him a good friend. It was almost impossible for him to go a place and not meet an old friend. His face always radiated with his trademark smile.

Over the last few years when the fame of his father boomed all over the world, every time he had to speak to his family he would instruct them to remember whose name they carry and to act accordingly.

He leaves behind a beautiful Torahdika family who carry their illustrious heritage with such dignity.

Children: Yehuda Miller, Sruly Miller (Z”L), Yeruchem Miller, Rochel Blumenkrantz, Rivky Hamada, Yanky Miller, Chaim Miller.

Sisters: Rebbitzen Shaine Brog, Rebbitzen Libby Leshinsky, Rebbitzen Devorah Kanareck.

The levayah will take place on Monday at 11.30 AM in Shomrie Hadas with the Kevurah In Eretz Yisroel.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

