THEY’RE INSANE: CNN Analyst Compares Trump Indictment To Killing Osama Bin Laden [SEE THE VIDEO]





Former D.C. Metropolitan police officer and CNN analyst Michael Fanone compared the recent federal indictment of former President Donald Trump to the feeling he had when the U.S. military killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. Fanone, who was present during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and testified before the U.S. House select committee investigating the incident, shared his thoughts during an interview with CNN host Laura Coates.

The interview took place shortly after Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith announced the indictment of Donald Trump on charges related to his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

When asked by Coates about his reaction to the indictment, Fanone expressed profound pride, likening it to the moment he learned about the U.S. military’s successful operation in eliminating Osama bin Laden. He said, “When I first learned about the indictment, I had a long conversation with a friend of mine, Ryan Reilly, and I told him how proud I felt to be an American at that moment. Much in the way that I did when I learned that our military had killed Osama bin Laden. I just felt incredibly proud.”

Coates, taken aback by the comparison, questioned Fanone about the similarity between the two events. The former officer stood by his statement, asserting that he believes the actions of Donald Trump are comparable to those of a terrorist, referring to bin Laden’s horrific act on 9/11.

Coates acknowledged the radicalness of the comparison and expressed concern that such rhetoric might cloud people’s perception of the indictment process as fair. Fanone remained steadfast, emphasizing that the opinions of jurors involved in the legal process are what truly matter.

He stated, “I think that the only person or people whose view matters with regards to this indictment are the jurors who will eventually be sat and listen to the facts and ultimately make a judgment as to whether or not Donald Trump is guilty of the charges that Jack Smith and the Department of Justice have brought forward.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)