RETRIBUTION: Trump Says He’ll Prosecute His Accusers Once He’s President Again

Donald Trump on Thursday promised to go after those who are prosecuting him now if re-elected president in 2024, saying it will be “our turn.”
“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”
Trump was indicted on Tuesday with charges relating to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Special Counsel Jack Smith brought these charges against Trump, who also faced allegations of mishandling classified documents in June. Trump has been separately indicted in New York for falsification of business records and was found liable for an incident involving the physical abuse of a journalist this year, all while he gears up for his 2024 presidential campaign.
According to reports from The New York Times, President Biden has been clear that he wants to see Trump prosecuted for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, but he has not said so clearly to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Instead, the Times claims Biden has expressed privately to his inner circle that he views Trump as a threat to democracy and believes he should face prosecution.
Right, this is what we elect a president for, this immoral degenerate lying rapist is and has always been only for himself.
The character from “The Apprentice” is making a mistake. The best answer is that he will support a Federal law to ban state as well as Federal prosecutions for political offenses, and allow anyone prosecuted for improper motives to bring a suit in Federal court for compensation. He should say, “What makes America great” (and by implication, what the Democrats do that makes America un-great) is not having political prisoners and having free speech.
To minimize the chance of Trump ending his life in prison, and penniless, he should endorse (more like, “anoint” or “bless”) a Republican candidate with whom he agrees of policies, but can build a coalition that will win in 2024 (since if the Democrats beat Trump, they will be designing a “gulag” for Trump and his supporters).
Look, say what you want about him. He’s certainly no tzadik and he’s got a huge ego BUT he was and will be a great president for America and did a lot of good for Israel. We’re voting for president here not chief Rabbi.
Can’t he keep his Big FAT Mouth shut already?????