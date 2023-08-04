RETRIBUTION: Trump Says He’ll Prosecute His Accusers Once He’s President Again





Donald Trump on Thursday promised to go after those who are prosecuting him now if re-elected president in 2024, saying it will be “our turn.”

“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

Trump was indicted on Tuesday with charges relating to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Special Counsel Jack Smith brought these charges against Trump, who also faced allegations of mishandling classified documents in June. Trump has been separately indicted in New York for falsification of business records and was found liable for an incident involving the physical abuse of a journalist this year, all while he gears up for his 2024 presidential campaign.

According to reports from The New York Times, President Biden has been clear that he wants to see Trump prosecuted for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, but he has not said so clearly to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Instead, the Times claims Biden has expressed privately to his inner circle that he views Trump as a threat to democracy and believes he should face prosecution.

