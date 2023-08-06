JITTERS: 100 Medical Journals Warn Nuclear War Could Quickly Kill 200 Million





More than 100 medical journals have issued an alert warning the world of the alarming and increasing potential for a world-ending nuclear conflict. The concerns are focused on states like Russia, which is dangerously amassing its doomsday arsenal, raising fears of a catastrophic nuclear war.

In a joint statement, the medical journals expressed grave concerns over the possibility of a large-scale nuclear war between the United States and Russia, which they say could result in the death of over 200 million people in the near term and potentially trigger a global “nuclear winter,” leading to the death of 5 to 6 billion people, posing an existential threat to humanity.

Even a so-called “limited” nuclear war involving a fraction of the world’s 13,000 nuclear weapons—only 250—could have catastrophic consequences. Such a scenario could lead to the immediate death of 120 million people and cause widespread global climate disruption, leading to a nuclear famine that puts 2 billion people at risk, the medical journals warned.

This warning comes in the aftermath of January’s move of the Doomsday Clock, now set at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to global catastrophe, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had also expressed concern last year, stating that the world was experiencing a level of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War.

The medical journals have now decided to intervene in the geopolitical crisis, considering the threat to be an urgent public health priority. They emphasize the necessity of taking fundamental steps to address the root cause of the problem, calling for the abolishment of nuclear weapons. They draw inspiration from the efforts of medical science during the 1980s, under the leadership of the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, which played a significant role in ending the Cold War arms race through educating policymakers and the public about the medical consequences of nuclear war.

“The danger is great and growing. The nuclear-armed states must eliminate their nuclear arsenals before they eliminate us,” the medical journals asserted.

The current crisis is largely fueled by Russia’s ongoing invasion and war with Ukraine, according to the Bulletin. Russia’s thinly veiled threats of using nuclear weapons have further heightened concerns about a potential escalation of the conflict, either unintentionally or intentionally.

Former Russian President and current deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, added to the fears by stating that the apocalypse was not just possible but quite likely, as reported by the Associated Press. The situation worsened when Russia moved short-range nuclear weapons into neighboring Belarus, with NATO yet to confirm the validity of the maneuver.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)