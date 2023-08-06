POLICE PURGE: New NYPD Commish Forces Retirements Of Top Commanders





New NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban announced a shake-up of the department’s upper echelon on Friday, resulting in the immediate retirement of at least four high-ranking officials. The forced retirements reportedly come as part of Commissioner Caban’s efforts to build a strong team of executives capable of addressing the city’s challenges.

The commissioner, who assumed the top position just last month, did not disclose the names or the exact number of senior executives who tendered their resignations. However, according to New York Times sources, the executives include James Essig, who has held the chief of detectives post since 2021; Kim Royster, the chief of transportation; Eugene Whyte, an executive director in the communications unit; and Christopher McCormack, the assistant chief of detectives. These seasoned officials were instructed by Caban to vacate their offices by Monday.

While it is not uncommon for a new police commissioner to appoint their own leadership team, this move has raised eyebrows due to the established nature of some of the departing officials. Chief Essig, for instance, has served the department for four decades, during which he demonstrated innovative approaches to tackling crime in high-risk neighborhoods. Chief Royster’s departure is notable as well, given her historical achievement as the first black woman to reach her position in the department.

In a statement, Commissioner Caban expressed his gratitude to the retiring officials and emphasized his commitment to building a formidable team to face the evolving challenges of modern policing.

He has already appointed several executives to key positions with the assistance of Tania Kinsella, the first deputy commissioner, and Jeffrey B. Maddrey, the chief of department. Commissioner Caban promised that this restructuring effort would continue in the days ahead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)