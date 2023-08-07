MTA Toll Hike Goes Into Effect On NYC Tunnels, Bridges





It is now more expensive for drivers traveling through bridges and tunnels into New York City, as the MTA toll hike went into effect on Sunday.

Major MTA crossings include the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, RFK Bridge, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge and Throgs Neck Bridge.

E-ZPass users will pay 6 percent more, about 50 cents extra. Toll-by-mail customers and those with an out-of-state E-ZPass will pay 10 percent more, about $1 extra.

Fare hikes for MTA subway, local bus, Staten Island Railway and paratransit rides will take effect on Aug. 20. The base fare will rise from $2.75 to $2.90.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)