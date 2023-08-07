MTA Toll Hike Goes Into Effect On NYC Tunnels, Bridges

It is now more expensive for drivers traveling through bridges and tunnels into New York City, as the MTA toll hike went into effect on Sunday.
Major MTA crossings include the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, RFK Bridge, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge and Throgs Neck Bridge.
E-ZPass users will pay 6 percent more, about 50 cents extra. Toll-by-mail customers and those with an out-of-state E-ZPass will pay 10 percent more, about $1 extra.
Fare hikes for MTA subway, local bus, Staten Island Railway and paratransit rides will take effect on Aug. 20. The base fare will rise from $2.75 to $2.90.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
And another reason why no one will drive to NYC anymore. No one goes to NYC to enjoy themselves.
Here are the actual prices since apparently the editorial team was too lazy to find them:
E-ZPass NY users outside Staten Island: $6.94
Staten Island residents E-ZPass: $2.75
Tolls By Mail and non–New York E-ZPass: $11.19
Mid-Tier NYCSC E-Z Pass: $9.11
I don’t see many pushkas in midtown Manhattan or the suburbs for donations to the MTA to help offset its budget deficits so they have to rely on user fees and tolls to pay the bills. Some of their facilities are over 100 years old and others are in critical need of repairs or replacement. While the IRA will provide some desperately needed federal funds for these capital expenses, the balance will have to come from ALL users of their facilities.
Keep voting for left-wing lunatic DemocRATs. They will keep raising taxes and tolls until you won’t be able to live comfortably anymore.