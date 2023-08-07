TEHILLIM: Young Frum Couple Critically Injured In Devastating Accident In Italy

A young couple was seriously hurt in a moped accident while vacationing in Rome, Italy, late last week, as first reported on the Lakewood Alerts status.
Though she suffered severe injuries, the wife is b”h now in stable condition and was expected to be flown back the U.S. on Monday. However, the husband, hailing from a highly respected Cleveland family, was far more seriously injured, and is currently sedated in a hospital with hopes that shards which flew into his liver can be extracted.
It is hoped that once he is in a more stable condition, he can be flown via medical transport to a U.S. hospital for further treatment.
Please daven for Refoel ben Rivka Chana and Devorah Adina bas Chana Avigayil.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Despicable. Who cares if he is from a ‘well-respected’ family? We should care less if he isn’t? He’s a yid. Enough said.
Refuah Sheleima.
Dreambig:
Why assume that the article is implying that one should otherwise not Daven? The Yetzer Hara may very well tell a reader something like, “Frum couple? Hah! How Frum could they be if they were in Rome?” Or perhaps it is difficult for someone to muster up the time, effort, and energy to Daven properly for someone who they do not know. This why details like this help; they can perhaps move one to Daven when he might not have otherwise.
Mobico: I don’t understand your point. Are you trying to say that because the husband is from a well-respected Cleveland family, so that justifies their vacationing in Rome? As the other person said, it should be enough that they are Yidden. What difference does it make what family they are from?