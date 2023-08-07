TEHILLIM: Young Frum Couple Critically Injured In Devastating Accident In Italy





A young couple was seriously hurt in a moped accident while vacationing in Rome, Italy, late last week, as first reported on the Lakewood Alerts status.

Though she suffered severe injuries, the wife is b”h now in stable condition and was expected to be flown back the U.S. on Monday. However, the husband, hailing from a highly respected Cleveland family, was far more seriously injured, and is currently sedated in a hospital with hopes that shards which flew into his liver can be extracted.

It is hoped that once he is in a more stable condition, he can be flown via medical transport to a U.S. hospital for further treatment.

Please daven for Refoel ben Rivka Chana and Devorah Adina bas Chana Avigayil.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)