UNDER THREAT: Judge In Trump Case Gets Beefed-Up Security After Ex-Prez Comments





Heightened security arrangements have been made for Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan, which have been attributed to a series of social media attacks by former President Donald Trump. The amplified security measures coincide with a contentious legal battle that has unfolded following a provocative exchange between Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The controversy ignited when Special Counsel Jack Smith responded to a post on the Truth social media platform. The post, bearing the message “If you go after me, I’m coming after you,” prompted Smith to file a request for a protective order. In response, Trump escalated his social media assault, targeting Judge Chutkan with an all-caps attack in a subsequent post:

“THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE “ASSIGNED” TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT OF D.C.”

CNN correspondent Paula Reid reported on the increased security presence around Judge Chutkan in the aftermath of Trump’s social media barrage. Reid highlighted the judge’s role in overseeing the prosecution related to the events of January 6th involving the former President. The implications of Trump’s posts suggesting an inability to receive a fair trial under Judge Chutkan’s jurisdiction have raised questions about the potential influence of the attacks on her legal decisions.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer engaged legal analyst Elliott Williams in discussing the potential impact of the security escalation on Judge Chutkan’s rulings.

