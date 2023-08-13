HATE: NYPD Investigating Hate Crime At NYC Synagogue

The NYPD has issued an appeal to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a hate crime incident targeting the Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Synagogue, located in Manhattan.
According the NYPD, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at approximately 7:00 PM. An unidentified male approached the Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Synagogue situated at 125 East 85th Street. The individual proceeded to deface a display screen attached to the Synagogue using a marker, leaving behind anti-Semitic graffiti.
The suspect quickly fled the scene on foot, heading westbound on East 85th Street. The individual is described as a male with short black hair, a slim build, and believed to be approximately 25 years old. At the time of the incident, he was last seen wearing a white tank top, camouflage shorts, and white sneakers.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
