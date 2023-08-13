Religious Jew Jack Lew Expected To Be Nominated Ambassador To Israel





Former US Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, a religious Jew, has emerged as the leading candidate for the next US Ambassador to Israel, according to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

Lew, who has previously served as a cabinet member under Presidents Clinton and Obama and acted as White House chief of staff during the Obama era, has reportedly been pushing for the position, and he is the only candidate that is being thoroughly vetted by the White House for the nomination.

The United States has not had an official ambassador to Israel for several weeks, following the resignation of Tom Nides, who served in the position since the start of the Biden presidency.

The new ambassador will face significant challenges, including a politically charged atmosphere in Israel driven by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul agenda — an agenda staunchly opposed by the Biden administration.

Adding to the urgency is the White House’s ongoing attempt to orchestrate a deal involving Saudi Arabia which aims to include a normalization agreement between the powerful Arab country and Israel.

As US Treasury Secretary under President Obama, Lew interacted with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer during their tenures in Washington, thus fostering relationships that might prove beneficial in his new role.

Lew was a firsthand observer of the often tumultuous dynamic between former President Obama and Prime Minister Netanyahu, particulalry on issues like the Iran nuclear deal and the establishment of new yishuvim.

If Biden does nominate Lew to the position, the full Senate would have to vote to approve him as the next US Ambassador to Israel.

