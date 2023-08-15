“COMPLETE EXONERATION”: Trump Vows To Show “Irrefutable” Proof 2020 Election Was Stolen





In the wake of Georgia prosecutors charging Donald Trump under RICO, a statute usually reserved from mobsters, over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, the former president said he will present evidence that the election in the state was rigged.

“I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST,” Trump wrote on Truth Social ahead of the indictment. “WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT…”

On Monday night, he wrote: “So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, “I will get Trump.” And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”

Then, on Tuesday morning, Trump announced a special press conference at his Bedminster, NJ, golf course next Monday.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Brian Kemp, Georgia’s Republican governor, wasn’t impressed by Trump’s announcement.

“The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” Kemp wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)