Trump’s Mugshot? Sorry, But You Probably Won’t Get To See It, Legal Expert Says





Former US President Donald Trump is set to face another legal chapter as he prepares to surrender and be booked into a jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday. The upcoming booking marks Trump’s fourth arrest and stems from allegations of his involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. While past arrests have seen Trump avoid handcuffs and the standard mugshot procedure, recent statements from authorities suggest this might change.

Despite these expectations, it’s unlikely that Trump’s mugshot will see the light of day. Inderjeet Parmar, an International Politics professor at City University of London, expressed doubt about the likelihood of a released mugshot, pointing out that such procedures have been avoided in Trump’s previous arrests and court appearances.

Professor Parmar noted to the Mirror: “That has not been done at any of his previous arrests or court appearances, he has also not been forced to do a ‘perp walk’ of shame that most suspects heading to court usually undergo.” Trump’s custody appearances in a New York state court and federal courts in Miami and Washington did not involve handcuffs or mandatory mugshots; instead, existing photographs of the former president were used.

Following Trump’s indictment in Georgia, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said he will follow standard practices. “Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Sheriff Labat said.

Trump’s campaign team has taken a creative twist by producing a fabricated mugshot of the former president, distributing it through merchandise such as T-shirts and coffee mugs available on his campaign website. This unique approach emerged shortly after Trump’s initial arrest in April, making him the first former US president to face indictment.

Trump’s appearance in Georgia on Thursday coincides with the aftermath of the first Republican primary debate, an event he has opted to skip. While he is expected to surrender himself at the Fulton County jail, it’s anticipated that his stay there will be brief.

Typically, the booking process entails passing through security checkpoints, formal check-in, fingerprinting, and photographing. Following this, Trump will be released, as a $200,000 bond has been posted on his behalf. The bond also prohibits him from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses, or victims through means like social media, a platform he often employs for such actions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)