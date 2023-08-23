MONTICELLO PD CONFIRMS: Shots Were NOT Fired At Jews Despite False Reports Spread Online





The Monticello Police Department on Tuesday pushed back against false reports spread by a single individual that Jewish motorists were targeted on Route 42.

In a press release, the police department explicitly stated that Jews were not targeted by the involved parties, who are believed to be gang members.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility individuals accept upon themselves when choosing to sow fear and panic in the Jewish community.

The police department’s statements reads in full:

At 11:06 a.m. today, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Monticello Police responded to area of Forestburgh Road and Hamilton Road in the Village of Monticello for a 911 report of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation at this time shows that a male operating a vehicle on Forestburgh Road, did stop and then exit his vehicle. After exiting his vehicle, he did exchange gunfire with other persons who were along the shoulder of the northbound lane of Forestburgh Road. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

This incident is believed to be Gang related in nature and was NOT targeted in any way towards members of the Jewish community, who have summer residences and colonies in that area.

Monticello Police are being assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police and Sullivan County Sheriff Office. Also assisting in the investigation was a K-9 UNIT from the NYS DEC Police.

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)