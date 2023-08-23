WATCH: Trump Lawyer Arrested For Election Interference, Immediately Declares Election Stolen

Former attorney for Donald Trump, John Eastman, reiterated his stance on the contested 2020 presidential election shortly after surrendering himself for arrest at a detention facility in the Atlanta area.
MSNBC reporter Ali Vitali engaged Eastman in a brief exchange moments after he faced charges for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, along with Donald Trump and other associates.
“Do you still think the election was stolen?” Vitali inquired.
“Absolutely,” Eastman promptly responded, firm in his belief. “No question, no question at all.”
Despite this assertion, Eastman refrained from commenting on other specifics pertaining to his legal situation. Notably, he neither confirmed nor denied potential immunity from prosecution nor divulged whether he underwent the customary procedure of a mugshot during his arrest.
Shlomo Hamelech (after he was dethroned by ashmadi) kept on going around saying he’s king and the chachamim said “a crazy man doesn’t stick to one thing” the same applies here to trump
He can also declare that government is hiding alien spaceships and detaining Martians at Guantanimo but WHO CARES? We have too many homeless people wandering the streets with a wide range of mental disorders to worry about some wealthy right-wing lawyer who was fired from his law school and whose “legal theories” have been rejected by dozens of federal and state judges, including some of the most conservative.
Yup it was stolen. And it’s only getting more obvious. Twitter FBI, 51 intelligence agents, 70 million votes the most from any sitting president.Biden got 80 somehow?? Mail in ballots, days of counting, not requiring voter ID and who doesn’t want it? The left, why?
Also they keep claiming trump lost 50+ court cases that’s not the case. The courts said the allegations had no stance so they turned away the trials. Judges were scared to take on such a case that if true undermines the founding of America and democracy.
coffee, you’re definitely not wrong as there are many instances where that is true. However, there is another saying that can be another point of view. “Millions of flies eat dirt. Millions of flies can’t be wrong.”