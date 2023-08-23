WATCH: Trump Lawyer Arrested For Election Interference, Immediately Declares Election Stolen





Former attorney for Donald Trump, John Eastman, reiterated his stance on the contested 2020 presidential election shortly after surrendering himself for arrest at a detention facility in the Atlanta area.

MSNBC reporter Ali Vitali engaged Eastman in a brief exchange moments after he faced charges for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, along with Donald Trump and other associates.

“Do you still think the election was stolen?” Vitali inquired.

“Absolutely,” Eastman promptly responded, firm in his belief. “No question, no question at all.”

Despite this assertion, Eastman refrained from commenting on other specifics pertaining to his legal situation. Notably, he neither confirmed nor denied potential immunity from prosecution nor divulged whether he underwent the customary procedure of a mugshot during his arrest.

