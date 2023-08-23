NEVER HAPPENED: Sheriff Blasts False Report Of Jews Being Shot At In Monticello





The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday night issued a blistering rebuttal to news reports that Jews had been targeted in a shooting attack in Monticello earlier in the day.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s office gunned down the fallacious story, condemning those involved in its dissemination for unnecessarily and wrongfully instilling fear in countless individuals.

The statement reads:

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, media outlet VIN News published a story about a shooting in Monticello. In the article, VIN News cites Duvi Honig of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce as a source of information regarding the incident.

Based on Mr. Honig’s information, the news article contends that Jews and their vehicles were being targeted by gunmen on State Route 42. This information was never verified by VIN news prior to publication and its reckless dissemination to the public caused unnecessary fear and panic in the community.

Contrary to what the VIN News article says, the Sheriff’s Office is not “proactively joining forces” with the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce. In fact, the Sheriff’s Office is unfamiliar with that organization and its purported president Duvi Honig.

“We have contacted our credentialed community liaisons and they could not even guess why Mr. Honig would make such a claim,” said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, who noted that the incident wasn’t even a Sheriff’s Office case.

“We want the Jewish Community to know that we remain vigilant in regards to all threats and potential hate crimes, but this incident was not one of them”, said the Undersheriff. “We have reached out to VIN News and advised them of the erroneous information.”

Earlier on Tuesday night, YWN published a press release from the Monticello Police Department which also confirmed that there were no shots fired at Jews.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)