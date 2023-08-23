Trump Jokes About Fleeing To Russia Following Georgia Election Indictment





After bond was set for him at $200,000 in his Georgia election case, former President Donald Trump made light of his legal situation, joking about the possibility of seeking refuge in Russia.

In a Truth Social post, Trump directed his attention to Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the proceedings. He humorously alluded that the decision to set a bond signaled concerns about his potential to flee the jurisdiction.

Trump quipped, “I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight’ risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again,” referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a tongue-in-cheek manner. He went on to contemplate the logistics of his departure, pondering whether he could bring along his conspicuously branded airplane or might be better off opting for commercial travel to maintain anonymity.

President Trump is slated to surrender himself to authorities on Thursday in Fulton County, facing a total of 13 charges including racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery, and solicitation of a public officer to violate their oath. Trump maintains his innocence, dismissing all charges as politically motivated.

Trump’s online remarks emerged subsequent to a court order that prohibits him from intimidating any of his 18 co-defendants or witnesses, including through social media postings. The order also restricts him from direct contact with co-defendants or witnesses, stipulating that such communications must be channeled through their respective attorneys.

The order applied to Trump differs in its level of detail from those issued to the other defendants in the case, encompassing even “indirect threats of any nature.” The entire group of 19 defendants, including Trump, have been directed to turn themselves in by noon on Friday as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

